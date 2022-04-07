FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.