FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $98,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

STNE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 478,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,909,898. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

