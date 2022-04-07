FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $197,000 in Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Poema Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPGH traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 5,986,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Poema Global Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

