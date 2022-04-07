FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $301,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.54) to GBX 565 ($7.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $496.67.

HSBC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 194,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

