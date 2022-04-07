Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 196,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

