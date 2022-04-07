Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.17. 13,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.33 and its 200-day moving average is $319.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.23 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

