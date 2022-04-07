Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will post sales of $48.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.94 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $84.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $100.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.78 million to $169.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

