Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,867. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

