Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,211. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

