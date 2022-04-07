Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $12,249,999.90 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

