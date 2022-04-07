Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $50.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

