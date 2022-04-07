Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.