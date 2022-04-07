FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 16,590 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

