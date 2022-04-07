FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 16,590 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
