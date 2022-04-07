fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 282722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

