FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

