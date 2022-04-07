FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Telenor ASA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Telenor ASA in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.