FY2022 EPS Estimates for Logiq, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Logiq in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80).

Separately, Mackie began coverage on Logiq in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LGIQ stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. Logiq has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

