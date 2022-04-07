G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 9,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

