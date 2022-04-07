GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

