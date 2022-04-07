Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
