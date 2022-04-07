Gary G. Friedman Sells 378,481 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $335.07 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $317.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 279.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.