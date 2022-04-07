Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.40

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 189.13 ($2.48), with a volume of 110409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.80 ($2.44).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The company has a market capitalization of £547.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

