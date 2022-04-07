General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

