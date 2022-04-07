General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of GM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

