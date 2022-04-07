General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 93,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,929,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

