Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GEL opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

