George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.46

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $127.23, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNGRF shares. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

