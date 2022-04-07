Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.78. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

