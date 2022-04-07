Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €72.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €72.20 ($79.34) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.89 ($108.67).

Shares of ETR:GXI traded up €0.95 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €67.55 ($74.23). The stock had a trading volume of 124,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

