Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Trading Down 0.1%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 3,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLHA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 79.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,074,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 474,990 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

