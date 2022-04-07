GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,738.96 ($22.81) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.16 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,598.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,556.54. The company has a market capitalization of £88.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

