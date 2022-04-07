Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.53. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

