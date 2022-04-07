GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
