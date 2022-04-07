GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

