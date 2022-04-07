GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

