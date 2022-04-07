Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.98

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 14067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gogo by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Gogo by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

