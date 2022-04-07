Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.98

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 14067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gogo by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Gogo by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
