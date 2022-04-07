Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $45.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 9,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Dot by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Green Dot by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 167,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

