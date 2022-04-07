Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Up 8.9%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 34,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 8,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.