Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

