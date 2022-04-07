Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 48,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

