Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 1,029 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

