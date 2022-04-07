Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

T stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 443,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

