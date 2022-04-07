Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,559. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

