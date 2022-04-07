Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

