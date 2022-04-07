Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,867 shares.The stock last traded at $164.06 and had previously closed at $164.25.

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

