Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,867 shares.The stock last traded at $164.06 and had previously closed at $164.25.
PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
