Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

