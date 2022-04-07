Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.