Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 21% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00261814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,917,471 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

