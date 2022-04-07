Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 173 948 1749 53 2.58

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 485.37%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.63 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 13.74

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

