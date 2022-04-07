Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.
In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.