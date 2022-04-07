Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.