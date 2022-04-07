Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 7552660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.