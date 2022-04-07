Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $140.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

